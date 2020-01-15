Short Interest in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Declines By 11.1%

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 83,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $477.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCNE shares. BidaskClub lowered CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.