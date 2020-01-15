Short Interest in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Declines By 11.1%

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 83,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $477.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCNE shares. BidaskClub lowered CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.