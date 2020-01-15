Short Interest in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Expands By 7.5%

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 31,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 24.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Diamond Offshore Drilling stock remained flat at $$6.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,072,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $12.64.
Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.
DO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.
About Diamond Offshore Drilling
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
