Short Interest in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Decreases By 12.3%

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 689,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. Embraer has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. ValuEngine lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.
