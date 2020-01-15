Short Interest in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Decreases By 12.3%

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 689,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. Embraer has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 616.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 2,350.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 706,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth approximately $8,321,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,341,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 265,031 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,622,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. ValuEngine lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

