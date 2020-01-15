Short Interest in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Declines By 16.4%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FTSI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a P/E ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. FTS International has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $12.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTS International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 656.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 140,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 80.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

