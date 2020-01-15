Short Interest in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Increases By 10.8%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 837.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Genesco by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Genesco by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.22. 286,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,592. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $655.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

