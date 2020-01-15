Short Interest in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Grows By 16.5%

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,700 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 576,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 69,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,340. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

GABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

