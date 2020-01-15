Short Interest in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Grows By 8.7%

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.23. 10,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,067. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $99.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Ingredion by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

