Short Interest in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Expands By 18.3%

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 589,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

LM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

NYSE:LM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,844. Legg Mason has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,534,000 after buying an additional 47,466 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

