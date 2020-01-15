Short Interest in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Expands By 17.5%

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MDLA stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,732,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,220. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00. Medallia has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

