Short Interest in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Expands By 17.5%

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of MDLA stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,732,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,220. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00. Medallia has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $44.72.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medallia
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
