Short Interest in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Rises By 6.8%

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In other Red Lion Hotels news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 131,000 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $394,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLH. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

RLH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. 203,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,200. Red Lion Hotels has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

