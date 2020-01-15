Short Interest in Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) Expands By 17.9%

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 681,400 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Violet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Red Violet by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Red Violet by 222.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 45,614 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Violet during the third quarter worth $1,601,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Red Violet stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 3,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,844. Red Violet has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

