Short Interest in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Drops By 6.5%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 11,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,050,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,032,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RIGL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 3,717,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,204. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.