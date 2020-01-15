Short Interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Increases By 9.4%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 897,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 93,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 187.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 27.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,435. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.36. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

