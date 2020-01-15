Short Interest in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Expands By 12.2%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of SESN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 877,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 98,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit