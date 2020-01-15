Short Interest in Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Expands By 12.2%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of SESN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 877,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 98,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

