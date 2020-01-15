Short Interest in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Drops By 9.6%

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMMF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Summit Financial Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $317.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.94. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $78,822.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 140,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

