Short Interest in Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Declines By 7.9%

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 361,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

TGLS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,900. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.41. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $360.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 76,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

