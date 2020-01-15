Short Interest in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Increases By 10.2%

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 248,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,078. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.60. Teekay Lng Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 179,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 131,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 70.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 445.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

