Short Interest in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declines By 13.4%

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. 170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,078. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 10,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $285,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel D. Yerrington sold 5,066 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $149,750.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

