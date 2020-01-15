Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Increases By 6.7%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 47,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

TACT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

TACT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.08. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

