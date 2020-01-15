Short Interest in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Grows By 11.2%

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMDX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,163. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.