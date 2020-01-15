Short Interest in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expands By 10.8%

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.92. 32,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,999. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $182.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 64,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 56,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.