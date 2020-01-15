Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

