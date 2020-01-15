Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

