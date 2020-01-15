Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

