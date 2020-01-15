Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

General Electric stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.