Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 11,467 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.66.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

