Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

