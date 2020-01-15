Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €39.95 ($46.46).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:SHL traded up €0.63 ($0.73) on Friday, reaching €42.72 ($49.67). 575,166 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.92 and a 200-day moving average of €38.74.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

