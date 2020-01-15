Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BSRR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. 199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.95. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,162 shares of company stock worth $363,809 in the last 90 days. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

