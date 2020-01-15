Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth $338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,162 shares of company stock worth $363,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. 21,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,020. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.95. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

