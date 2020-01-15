Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 222 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,948,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,096,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 16.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.90. 8,189,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,528,759. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

