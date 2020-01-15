Signature Wealth Management Group Buys Shares of 7,106 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of American Express by 16.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 112.4% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $129.05. 1,444,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,023. The firm has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

