Signature Wealth Management Group Has $334,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,116,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,052. The firm has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

