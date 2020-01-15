Signature Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 263,372.1% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 113,250 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. SRB Corp bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 54.8% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,766,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,600. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

