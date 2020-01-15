SimpliFi Inc. Has $13 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $6,316,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $167.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5973 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

