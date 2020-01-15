Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Down 3.1%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd (CVE:SYH)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 55,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 86,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $12.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22.

In other news, Director Jordan Trimble sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$62,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,662.53. Insiders have bought a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $9,330 in the last 90 days.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

