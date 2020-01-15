Skyline Asset Management LP Purchases 35,300 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney makes up approximately 2.0% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

