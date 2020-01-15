Skyline Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Skyline Asset Management LP lowered its position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.76% of Columbus McKinnon worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 42.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $36.93. 6,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $893.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $277,043.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $181,548.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.