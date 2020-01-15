Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $58,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $57,150.00.

WORK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,975,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth $712,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

