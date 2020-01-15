Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SGH. BidaskClub downgraded Smart Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of SGH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,883. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $818.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 53.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 231.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 33.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

