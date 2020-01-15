Sogeclair (EPA:SOG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.12

Sogeclair SA (EPA:SOG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.12 and traded as high as $33.00. Sogeclair shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 1,171 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €29.54 and its 200 day moving average is €28.12.

About Sogeclair (EPA:SOG)

Sogeclair SA, an engineering company, accomplishes large-scale design and co-development projects for industrial accounts, and develops simulation and virtual reality solutions. It operates through three divisions: Aerospace, Vehicle, and Simulation. The Aerospace division is involved in the architecture and integration areas, including processes, methods, and structures, as well as the installation of systems; design of primary and secondary structures, metallic and composite materials, mechanical and electrical systems, and fittings; simulation and stress activities, such as finite element modeling, static, fatigue, damage tolerance, etc.; and test and qualification areas.

