Soma Hits Market Cap of $150,944.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Soma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Soma has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Soma has a market cap of $150,944.00 and $132,784.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00050230 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00076134 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,738.32 or 1.00664297 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00049986 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001426 BTC.

About Soma

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.