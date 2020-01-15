SoMee.Social Price Tops $0.0032 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, SoMee.Social has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One SoMee.Social token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $212,499.00 and approximately $2,580.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social’s genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

