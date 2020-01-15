Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Releases Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.

SOTK stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

