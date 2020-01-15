Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.30, 166,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 230% from the average session volume of 50,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Source Energy Services from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Source Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.18.

The firm has a market cap of $15.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

