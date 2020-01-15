South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $34.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,632,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

