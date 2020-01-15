South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after buying an additional 375,267 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 50.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $3,448,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 77.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 602,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

SJI stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,604. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.51%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

