Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Itau Unibanco cut Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $473,114.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 46.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. 448,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,920. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

