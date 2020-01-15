Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.42

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.42 and traded as high as $36.96. Southside Bancshares shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 2,769 shares trading hands.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares in the company, valued at $593,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $56,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,537.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

