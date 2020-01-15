SpaceChain Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, HitBTC, CoinEgg and EXX. SpaceChain has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $228,280.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, EXX, Bittrex, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

